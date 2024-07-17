Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.88. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,153,339 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 171.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

