Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 0.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €31.32 ($34.04) and last traded at €31.10 ($33.80). 29,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.04 ($33.74).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.16.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.