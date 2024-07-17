JUST Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.64 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $297.68 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Token Profile

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

