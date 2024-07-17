JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 17th

JVSPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 17th. JVSPAC Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of JVSPAC Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JVSPAC Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45. JVSPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of JVSPAC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the lifestyle sector and technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

