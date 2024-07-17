Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.99

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 32198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRR shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

