Kava Price Hits $0.42 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $456.87 million and $9.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

