KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 463.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 88.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 437,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,059. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

