Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $547.03 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $547.03 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,466.48 or 0.05391076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 250,783.95563207. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,537.16971354 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,520,450.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

