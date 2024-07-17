Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 506,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

See Also

