Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $21.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

