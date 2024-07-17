Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,383,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.