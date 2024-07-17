Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

