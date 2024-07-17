Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

