Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KPRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
