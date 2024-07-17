KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $76.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $790.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,584. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $801.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.