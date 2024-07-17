KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $980.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $760.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $867.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $801.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.