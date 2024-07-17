Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.97

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 146861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
