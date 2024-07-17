Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

KTOS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,597. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,586. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

