Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

