Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.23. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.