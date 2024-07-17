Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LPTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 119,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
