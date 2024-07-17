Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 119,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

