Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.