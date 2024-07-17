LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.80

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 10835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.