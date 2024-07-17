Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 4.9%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 7,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

