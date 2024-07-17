Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,902. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

