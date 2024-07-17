Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Leslie’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 3,163,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

