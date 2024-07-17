Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.17

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 364984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.89 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

