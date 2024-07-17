Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
