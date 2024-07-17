Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

