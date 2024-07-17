Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $445.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

