Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Linde
Institutional Trading of Linde
Linde Stock Up 1.7 %
Linde stock opened at $445.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Linde Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Linde
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.