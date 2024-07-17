Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 10.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.44. 657,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 866,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock has a market cap of $866.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock worth $249,291. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

