Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.19 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Lisk has a market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

