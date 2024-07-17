Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $245.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,492,091 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,480,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00461107 USD and is up 43.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $250.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
