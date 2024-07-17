Litecoin Price Reaches $72.90 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and $318.67 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $72.90 or 0.00112561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009020 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,760,175 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
