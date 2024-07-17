Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE LAD traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.42. 270,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,705. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

