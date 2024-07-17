Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1758647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.