Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 57,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

