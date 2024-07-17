Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

