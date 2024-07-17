Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Loop Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
About Loop Industries
