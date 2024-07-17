Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%.

Loop Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

