Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%.
Loop Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Loop Industries Company Profile
