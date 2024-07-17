Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,172. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

