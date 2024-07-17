Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 22682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also

