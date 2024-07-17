Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.05. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,378,581 shares changing hands.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

