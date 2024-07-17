M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.40.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

