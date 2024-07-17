Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAMA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 327,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,960. The stock has a market cap of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.09. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAMA. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

