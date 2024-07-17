Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 25%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 411,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 61,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price objective on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.