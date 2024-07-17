Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 25%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTHGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 411,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 61,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price objective on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.