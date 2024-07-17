Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.95

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.95 and last traded at $220.83, with a volume of 210156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

