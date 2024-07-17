Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

