Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $143.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

