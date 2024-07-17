McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. 1,599,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

