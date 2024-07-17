ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 183.85 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182.91 ($2.37), with a volume of 175621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.36).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MEGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday.
ME Group International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
